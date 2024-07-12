Illinois Lottery player wins $1.25M after buying ticket from suburban Jewel-Osco

article

An Illinois Lottery player hit the jackpot this week, winning $1.25 million in Wednesday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto.

The ticket was purchased at the Jewel-Osco located at 45 S. Plum Grove Road in Palatine.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers, which were 13, 14, 32, 40, and 41.

Over 39,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Wednesday evening drawing, with total prizes exceeding $1.34 million for Illinois Lottery players.

The Jewel-Osco will receive a bonus of $12,500, which is one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Winners have a year from the winning draw date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery advises all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and store it securely until claiming. Lucky Day Lotto is exclusive to Illinois, featuring draws at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.