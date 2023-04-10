Illinois Lottery player wins $1M on Good Friday with Lucky Day Lotto ticket

An Illinois Lottery player won $1 million on Good Friday with a Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

The lucky player bought the winning ticket from Family Pantry, located at 9259 Waukegan Road in Morton Grove.

The ticket matched all five numbers for the Friday, April 7th evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,000,000.

The winning numbers were: 7-10-21-25-27.

The next evening, another player won the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot worth $150,000.

The winning ticket was bought at the Mobil Gas station at 5500 South Wells Street in Chicago. The winning numbers were: 9-14-25-37-39.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto has two drawings a day at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.