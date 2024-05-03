3 Illinois Lottery players win $1M prizes with scratch-off tickets

Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets netted three lucky winners $1 million each, two of which were sold in Chicago.

The winning scratch-off tickets were a part of the Illinois Lottery's $10 Million Instant Ticket game. They were sold at:

Party House, 181 W. Morton Ave., in Jacksonville, Illinois

BP gas station, 2107 S. Western Ave., in Chicago

Millennium News and Views, 151 E. Randolph St., in Chicago

The three most recent winners were the seventh, eighth and ninth players to win prizes from the game's $1 million prize tier, according to lottery officials.

Up to $10 million can be won in the game, which offers 15 prizes of $1 million.

Each retailer that sold a winning ticket will receive $10,000, one percent of the total prize amount.

Over 22 million Instant Tickets have been sold this year in Illinois, totaling more than $563 million in prizes, officials said.