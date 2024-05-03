3 Illinois Lottery players win $1M prizes with scratch-off tickets
CHICAGO - Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets netted three lucky winners $1 million each, two of which were sold in Chicago.
The winning scratch-off tickets were a part of the Illinois Lottery's $10 Million Instant Ticket game. They were sold at:
- Party House, 181 W. Morton Ave., in Jacksonville, Illinois
- BP gas station, 2107 S. Western Ave., in Chicago
- Millennium News and Views, 151 E. Randolph St., in Chicago
The three most recent winners were the seventh, eighth and ninth players to win prizes from the game's $1 million prize tier, according to lottery officials.
Up to $10 million can be won in the game, which offers 15 prizes of $1 million.
Each retailer that sold a winning ticket will receive $10,000, one percent of the total prize amount.
Over 22 million Instant Tickets have been sold this year in Illinois, totaling more than $563 million in prizes, officials said.
$10 Million Instant Ticket | Illinois Lottery