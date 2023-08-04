Cook County lottery retailer sells another big winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket, second in the past 5 weeks

An Illinois Lottery retailer in Skokie struck gold again after selling a $700,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

The ticket was sold at Kostner Korner in the 4300 block of West Howard Street.

The winning ticket won the jackpot on Wednesday. It matched all five winning numbers: 8-19-26-32-37.

Bhupendra Patel, store owner of Kostner Korner in Skokie, is all smiles after selling a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $700,000 | Illinois Lottery

"Due to the big Mega Millions Jackpot, we’ve had a lot of new customers coming into the store to buy tickets so I’m not sure who might have bought the winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket," said Bhupendra Patel, owner of Kostner Korner. "Whomever it is, I’m just very happy that one of our customers is a winner."

The store sold another winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket within the past five weeks. On June 30, a lucky player won the jackpot prize of $450,000.

Kostner Korner is among the top 10 Illinois Lottery retailers in 2023 and sold the most winning Mega Millions and Powerball tickets.

"I own another store, Clarendon Food Wine Spirits in Chicago, and about three months ago, we sold a $1 million winning Powerball ticket - I guess you can say, my stores are lucky stores," Patel said.

Kostner Korner will get a one percent bonus of the prize money of $7,000.

"I’m going to reinvest in my business so that I can keep selling winning lottery tickets!" Patel said.

In addition to the jackpot, around 19,000 other prizes were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing, with amounts ranging from $1 to $200.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online or on the Illinois Lottery app.

For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.