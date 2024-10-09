Illinois iLottery player wins $2M on Powerball ticket bought online
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - An Illinois iLottery player won $2 million on a Powerball ticket purchased this week.
The winning ticket was bought online for the Monday drawing, matching all five numbers to secure a $1 million prize. The player opted for the Power Play feature, which doubled their winnings to $2 million.
The winning numbers were: 18, 30, 31, 52 and 63.
So far in 2024, Illinois Lottery players have purchased over 2.3 million winning Powerball tickets.
The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night, with an estimated jackpot of $336 million.