Illinois Lt. Gov. Stratton advocates for abortion rights in DC after Roe v. Wade overturned

More than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, Illinois’ lieutenant governor was in D.C. advocating for re-productive rights.

Since the Dobbs decision, at least 10 states have banned abortions. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton says this will impact states like Illinois.

The reason why is because women are flooding states where abortion is legal and overwhelming providers.

Stratton also highlighted how racial in-equalities to abortion access and healthcare could leave lasting impacts on minority communities.

"Recognizing that after a child is born that they do not have access to resources, they are not given what's needed to address the systemic racism that they are gonna experience throughout their lives, to make sure there's no help that's given to these Black and brown families across our country in the wake of these abortion bans and restrictions. It's contradictory to what so much of what we've heard today. This is not about helping. This is only gonna harm and cause immeasurable suffering," Lt. Gov. Stratton said.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Durbin says there will be more hearings on abortion in the future, as President Joe Biden faces growing pressure to declare a public health emergency.