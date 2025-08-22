Illinois man charged with DUI after crashing into building

The Brief A 20-year-old Downers Grove man was arrested after crashing into a building in Westmont early Friday morning, police said. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later charged with DUI and multiple traffic offenses.



A Downers Grove man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a building early Friday morning in Westmont, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:07 a.m. to 33 N. Cass Ave., where they found a vehicle that had struck a tree, a light pole and a building, the Westmont Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the driver, identified as Peter T. Pierpoulos, 20, appeared to have been speeding when he lost control.

Pierpoulos was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

He was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and damage to village property.

Pierpoulos was released on his own recognizance pending a court appearance.