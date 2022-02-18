Expand / Collapse search
Illinois man charged with stealing more than $20K in merchandise from Chicago stores

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A Galesburg man has been charged with stealing more than $20,000 worth of merchandise last year from retail stores across Chicago.

Jerome Williams, 19, was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of South Cherry Street in Galesburg, according to Chicago police.

In December, Williams allegedly entered several retails stores in the Gold Coast, Wicker Park and Lincoln Park and stole merchandise.

Jerome Williams, 19. (Chicago police)

The thefts happened:

- Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue;
- Dec. 12 and Dec. 21 in the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue; and
- Dec. 21 in the 900 block of West North Avenue.

Williams is charged with six felonies, including five counts of retail theft over $300 and one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise, police said.

Williams was due in bond court Friday.