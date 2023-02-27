Illinois man cited for crashing vehicle into ISP squad car that had trooper, K9 inside

article

An Illinois man was cited Monday morning after crashing his vehicle into an ISP squad car that had a trooper and a K9 inside.

At about 7:46 a.m., an Illinois State Police trooper was investigating a crash on the right shoulder of I-55 northbound at Illinois Route 59 with emergency lights activated.

At that time, a silver 2018 Nissan Altima that was traveling northbound on I-55 failed to yield to the trooper's vehicle and struck the left rear side of the squad car, ISP said.

A trooper and a K9 were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The K9 was uninjured.

The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Tanner R. Poppenhager, of Beardstown, Illinois, was issued a citation for failing to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle (Scott's Law).

So far in 2023, ISP has had six Move Over Law-related crashes.