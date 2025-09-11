Illinois man convicted of abusing children will spend life in prison: state's attorney

The Brief Brian Hulsey, 52, was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of release after being convicted of sexually assaulting three children, all under 13. The abuse, which began in 2018, was reported in 2021 by family members; victims testified in court and interviews from the Kendall County Child Advocacy Center were used as evidence. Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said the victims showed courage in coming forward and called Hulsey a "predator" who will spend the rest of his life in prison.



An Illinois man was sentenced to life in prison last week for sexually assaulting several children, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Brian Hulsey, 52, was convicted in February of six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse following a three-day trial.

The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office said Hulsey showed no emotion when the sentence was handed down and did not address the court. He will remain in custody with no chance of early release.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an investigation that began in August 2021, when three of Hulsey’s family members reported that he had sexually assaulted them beginning in 2018.

Prosecutors said one of the victims was 7 years old at the time. All were under the age of 13 when the assaults occurred.

Each victim gave a recorded interview at the Kendall County Child Advocacy Center, two of which were played at trial.

All three later testified in court about the abuse, which took place inside a home in Oswego, according to prosecutors.

What they're saying:

"These victims came forward and had to face the man that was supposed to protect them. Instead, Hulsey committed unthinkable acts upon each of them. They will have to live with that trauma. The good news is that Hulsey will spend the rest of his life paying for the trauma that he caused each of them. Life in prison is exactly the sentence for this predator," said Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis.

RELATED: Illinois man found guilty of sexually assaulting three family members