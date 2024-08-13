Illinois man dies after being ejected from Jeep in roll-over crash

A man is dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a roll-over crash in McHenry County Tuesday morning.

At about 9:36 a.m., the Harvard Fire Department and McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic crash in the 9900 block of Lawrence Road in unincorporated Harvard.

Police determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving southbound in the 9900 block of Lawrence Road when it left the roadway to the east and rolled over multiple times. It eventually came to a stop in a cornfield.

The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

At the time of the crash, the driver, a 40-year-old man from Harvard, was not wearing a seat belt.

Police continue to investigate the crash.