Illinois man found guilty of dragging police officer with vehicle in Lake County

article

An Illinois man has been found guilty of dragging a police officer with his vehicle in Lake County last year.

Lanord Miles, 30, was convicted Wednesday on one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

In June 2022, an Island Lake police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Miles was driving. While conducting the traffic stop, Miles refused the officer's orders and began to drive away, prosecutors said. As he drove away, he dragged the officer with his vehicle for about half a mile before the officer was able to release his grip from the vehicle.

The officer sustained scratches and significant bruising.

Miles was arrested and officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found over 18 grams of cocaine.

"This offender committed incredibly serious offenses that endangered not only the brave police officer but also the residents of Island Lake. Such violent acts will lead to our office requesting significant incarceration in order to protect the community. I greatly appreciate the fine work of our outstanding prosecutors and investigators who secured this verdict" said State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

Miles could receive a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.