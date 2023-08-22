Illinois Metro East Auto Theft Task Force receives $2.4M grant to combat car theft

Car theft isn't only a problem around Chicago.

On Tuesday, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias unveiled a big award to the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force downstate.

A $2.4 million grant will aid the Metro East Auto Task Force to help curtail the crime in southern Illinois. The group was formed to prevent carjackings, vehicle theft, and break-ins.

The task force works in Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties, combining resources from multiple law enforcement agencies.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Over the years, they've recovered carjacked and stolen pickup trucks, cars, illegal guns, and even drugs.

Between July 2022 and June 30 of this year, the group has recovered 547 stolen vehicles valued at over $8 million.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says combating the crime is personal.

"When I was in high school, I was carjacked at gunpoint, and one of the worst days of my life obviously, but the scars it left on me and my friends in the middle of the day is something that too many people across the state and across this country are dealing with way more often than they should. But as Secretary of State I'm thrilled that I can do something about it," Giannoulias said.

In the past four years, Metro East Auto Task Force recovered 1,928 stolen vehicles.