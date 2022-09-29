Illinois midterm election: Early voting begins in parts of state

Early voting for the midterm election began Thursday in parts of Illinois.

The state has one of the longest early voting periods in the nation, nearly double the national average.

The midterm ballot includes a number of big-ticket races this year, including the race for governor, several congressional seats, and, in some areas of the state, Illinois Supreme Court justices.

While Chicago’s collar counties began early voting today, the city itself will open polls starting on October 7.

Suburban Cook County residents can vote early in-person starting October 12.