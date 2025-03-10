Illinois' most Googled text slang: 'PMO' and 'OTP' top the list for 2025

The Brief "PMO" (Put me on) is currently the most searched text abbreviation in Illinois in 2025. Illinois’ most popular abbreviations differ from the national trend, where "FAFO" (F--k around and find out) ranked first. Experts say text abbreviations are constantly evolving, making it challenging to keep up with new meanings.



If you've ever found yourself puzzled by text abbreviations like "PMO" or "ICL," you're not alone.

According to a new analysis of Google search data, Illinois residents have been searching for the meanings of certain text slang more than others, with "PMO" (Put me on) topping the list in 2025 so far.

What we know:

A study by Unscramblerer.com using Google Trends data found that Illinois' top 10 most searched text abbreviations for 2025 include a mix of slang for social interactions and pop culture references.

The full ranking is:

PMO – Put me on. OTP – One true pairing. ICL – I Can't Lie. ATP – At this point. NFS – New friends. WYF – Where are you from. TS – Talk soon. WTW – What's the word. WYLL – What you look like. FFS – For f--k's sake.

Nationally, "FAFO" (F--k around and find out) was the most searched abbreviation, followed by "SMH" (Shake my head) and "PMO."

What they're saying:

"Text abbreviations are the secret language of the internet. You could even call them an integral part of social media culture. Snappy, always changing and hard to understand," a spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com said in a statement.

"Texting abbreviations is all about saving time and appearing cool. Keeping up to date with the newest trending abbreviations is no easy task. Old meanings can change while new abbreviations are created. A recent study found that abbreviations might not be as cool as people think. Using abbreviations makes the sender seem less sincere. This also leads to lower engagement and shorter responses. There is nothing wrong with using abbreviations in casual conversations with friends and family. However it is best do draw a line for professional conversations. Context matters."

Big picture view:

The internet's language is always changing, and Illinois residents are clearly trying to keep up.