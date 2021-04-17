Illinois offering special appointments for college and university students to get vaccinated
CHICAGO - The state of Illinois is pushing to get more young adults vaccinated against coronavirus.
"This rise in cases have been fueled by individuals who are in their 20s 30s and 40s," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead of Cook County Department of Public Health. "We urge young people in particular to go out and get vaccinated."
Everyone 16 and up in Illinois is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments at vaccination sites outside of Chicago for 16- and 17-year-olds are available now. Appointments in Chicago for 16- and 17-year-olds will be available starting Monday, April 19.
The state is hosing "College Vaccination Days on April 18, 19 and 20. Students can register through their university or college.
Where can Illinois college students get vaccinated?
SUNDAY APRIL 18:
- Former Carson Pirie Scott, 970 North Lake St., Aurora
- Elgin Eastside Recreation Center, 1800 E. Chicago St., Elgin
- Former Sam’s Club, 501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia
- Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville
- Orr Building – State Fairgrounds, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield
- Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville
- Former K-Mart, 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford
MONDAY APRIL 19:
- Arlington Heights Health Center, 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights
- Former K-Mart, 1155 E. Oakton St., Des Plaines
- Forest Park - Former HOBO, 7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park
- Matteson – Former Target, 4647 Promenade Way, Matteson
- South Suburban College, 15800 State St., South Holland
- Tinley Park Convention Center, 18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park
- Triton College, 2000 5th Ave., River Grove
TUESDAY APRIL 20: