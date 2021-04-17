Illinois offering special appointments for college and university students to get vaccinated

The state of Illinois is pushing to get more young adults vaccinated against coronavirus.

"This rise in cases have been fueled by individuals who are in their 20s 30s and 40s," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead of Cook County Department of Public Health. "We urge young people in particular to go out and get vaccinated."

Everyone 16 and up in Illinois is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments at vaccination sites outside of Chicago for 16- and 17-year-olds are available now. Appointments in Chicago for 16- and 17-year-olds will be available starting Monday, April 19.

The state is hosing "College Vaccination Days on April 18, 19 and 20. Students can register through their university or college.

Where can Illinois college students get vaccinated?

SUNDAY APRIL 18:

Former Carson Pirie Scott, 970 North Lake St., Aurora

Elgin Eastside Recreation Center, 1800 E. Chicago St., Elgin

Former Sam’s Club, 501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia

Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville

Orr Building – State Fairgrounds, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville

Former K-Mart, 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford

MONDAY APRIL 19:

TUESDAY APRIL 20: