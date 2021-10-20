Illinois parents file lawsuit against 145 school districts, Pritzker over COVID rules

A group of parents have filed a lawsuit against 145 Illinois school districts, the Illinois State Board of Education, and Governor JB Pritzker.

The school districts named in the lawsuit are all over the state, including many in the Chicago suburbs.

The lawsuit demands that county health departments issue guidance on masks, in-person learning and quarantining students — instead of state leaders and school districts.

The lawsuit also wants a court order in place to guide statewide mandates, in place of the governor's executive order.

The lawsuit was filed in downstate Macoupin County.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP