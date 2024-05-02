Illinois Peace Officer Memorial sculpture unveiled in Springfield

Loved ones and leaders gathered at the Illinois Police Officer Memorial Sculpture at the state capitol on Thursday.

The service included a tribute to Chicago officers Andres Vasquez Lasso and Areanah Preston, both of whom lost their lives while on the job in 2023.

Four other officers were also recognized at the event.

Law enforcement officers from around the state took part, along with lawmakers and families of those who have died in the line of duty.

Among the names set to be added this year are officers from Cicero, Montgomery County and Sangamon County.

Governor J.B. Pritzker spoke about the legacy of those officers and what their memory will mean to their communities.

"To the families and the friends and loved ones of those taken from us far too soon, we owe you not just condolences but support. We consecrate this memorial with the promise to honor the memories of those you've loved and lost and by our actions, carry forward their legacies of service," Pritzker said.

The monument where the ceremony was held has the names of officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. It was first incorporated in 1987.