Illinois prepares parents for approval of COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children ages 6 to 11.

The company is in the late stage of its clinical trial and has not released full data yet, but said the vaccine is proving to help boost kids’ immune systems.

The news comes as Pfizer's vaccine is expected to be authorized for kids soon. When that happens, Illinois wants to be ready.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Governor JB Pritzker started going over vaccine guidelines for parents on Monday.

Things are about to move fast when it comes to getting shots in the arms of kids ages 5 to 11.

Pritzker said the state will receive 380,000 doses for doctors, hospitals and clinics and another 100,000 doses for pharmacies.

MODERNA SAYS COVID-19 VACCINE GENERATES 'ROBUST' RESPONSE IN KIDS 6-11

Pharmacies will have the vaccine first, so parents could potentially get their child their first Pfizer dose by the end of next week.

If the USDA advisory board approves it on Tuesday, the FDA will make a final decision followed by a committee with the USDA and the CDC director. All of that is expected to happen in the next two weeks.

Dave Lacknauth, Pharm. D., Director of Pharmacy Services, Broward Health Medical Center shows off a bottle of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference on December 23, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Opening up the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11, would mean another 28 million Americans could be protected.

Pritzker spoke Monday to parents and guardians apprehensive about getting their young children vaccinated.

"Let's be clear, these vaccines have been studied under some of the most significant public scrutiny in human history and have been proven to provide the same live-saving protective qualities of the vaccines received by hundreds of millions of adults the world over," Pritzker said.

"We also know this, across the board, vaccines have been proven time and time again to help our kids live their best and fullest lives."

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Advertisement

The vaccine will not be offered at the mass vaccination sites like it was for adults but will be offered at 756 elementary school districts and park districts.