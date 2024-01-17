Illinois considers setting limits on high medication prices

Illinois may become part of a growing coalition of states moving towards determining their own prescription drug prices.

State Senator David Koehler is sponsoring a bill that proposes the establishment of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board. This board would assess high-cost drugs and set upper payment limits for consumers, mirroring existing state practices for utilities and insurance premiums.

"Seniors really get priced out of the market. It's really not right that, in America, people have to decide between paying rent or putting food on the table or having their medications paid for," Koehler said.

Surveys indicate that over half of Illinois residents are concerned about their prescription drug costs, with over 30 percent admitting to rationing their medication.