Illinois reports 10,009 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 42 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,009 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 487,987 cases, including 10,196 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,757 specimens for a total 8,404,304.

As of Saturday night, 4,303 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 833 patients were in the ICU and 368 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 10.6%.