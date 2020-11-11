Illinois reports 12,657 new coronavirus cases, 145 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 12,657 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and 145 additional deaths.

Wednesday's numbers raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 305,011 and the death total to 8,836.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 93,464 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 is 12.4%.

Public health officials report 5,042 people were hospitalized late Tuesday with COVID-19, with 951 patients in intensive care units and 404 patients on ventilators.