Illinois health officials reported 1,467 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 14 additional deaths.

The state now has a total of 181,943 cases and 7,517 deaths, the health department said.

The state’s positivity rate remains at 3.9%.

As of Saturday night, 1,407 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials said. Of those, 339 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.