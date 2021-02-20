Illinois reports 1,922 new cases of COVID-19, 42 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,922 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths, on Saturday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,172,824 cases, including 20,234 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,212 specimens for a total of 17,547,531.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

As of Friday night, 1,551 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 171 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 2.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 3.2%.