Illinois reports 1,966 coronavirus cases, 72 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 1,966 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 72 additional deaths.

The cases were among 67,542 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.7 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,168,683 cases and 20,129 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 1,655 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 386 needing intensive care and 184 on ventilators.