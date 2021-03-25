Illinois reports 2,190 coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 2,190 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 35 additional deaths.

The cases were among 90,101 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.7 percent, health officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,229,898 cases and 21,171 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 1,251 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 267 needing intensive care and 119 on ventilators.