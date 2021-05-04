Illinois reports 2,211 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths

Health officials in Illinois on Tuesday said another 2,211 people tested positive for the coronavirus, while another 19 people died from the disease.

Nine of the latest deaths were in Cook County, the youngest of which was a man in his 50s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state also said another 40,361 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered Monday. Illinois has averaged 72,613 doses per day in the last week.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,343,988 people have tested positive for the coronavirus statewide. There have been 22,066 deaths in Illinois attributed to COVID-19.