Illinois reports 2,312 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths

Illinois health officials Monday announced 2,312 new cases of COVID-19 along with 16 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,128,613 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois and the state’s death toll now stands at 19,259, health officials said.

More than 60,000 coronavirus tests were processed in Illinois labs the past 24 hours, health officials said. The state’s average positivity rate over the last week is now at 3.9%.

As of Sunday night, 2,387 people statewide were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 515 of those patients in the ICU and 278 on ventilators.

