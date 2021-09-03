Illinois reports 30,319 new COVID-19 cases, 178 additional deaths this week

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 30,319 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 178 additional deaths since reporting last Friday.

The cases were among 609,585 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 5.4 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said more than 78 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 61 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,538,324 cases and 24,067 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 2,286 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 551 needing intensive care and 301 on ventilators.