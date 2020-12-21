Illinois reports 4,699 new coronavirus cases, 98 more deaths

State health officials on Monday reported another 4,699 new cases of COVID-19 — the lowest daily case count since late October.

The new cases were among 86,454 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health, lowering the state’s testing positivity rate from 7.8% to 7.5%.

Health officials also reported 98 new deaths from the virus, including a Chicago area man in his 30s.

Since the start of the pandemic, 905,069 people statewide have tested positive for the virus, including 15,299 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 4,460 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 981 in the ICU and 546 on ventilators.