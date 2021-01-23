Illinois reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 97 additional deaths

Illinois public health officials Saturday announced another 5,152 positive cases of COVID-19 and 97 additional deaths.

The new cases were among 110,178 tests sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s positivity rate is 4.9%.

As of Friday night, 3,121 people statewide were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 644 patients in intensive case and 338 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,098,527 people in Illinois have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The state’s death toll now stands at 18,711.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,666 doses.

As of last night, 1,636,775 doses of vaccine were delivered and a total of 657,820 doses have been administered in the state, officials said.