Illinois reports 63% of residents fully vaccinated on 1-year anniversary of vax rollout

City and state officials marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Wednesday by celebrating 18 million doses administered in Illinois.

Over 63 percent of all Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated in the past year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first 450 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine were given to Illinois health care workers on Dec. 15, 2020.

"One year and 18 million doses later, the COVID-19 vaccine has saved countless lives across Illinois," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful for the scientists, researchers and public health professionals who made this historic effort possible, allowing us to reunite with loved ones, return to small businesses, and engage with our communities once again. As we recognize the progress we’ve made, I urge all eligible Illinoisans to receive their vaccine or booster and protect themselves and their families this holiday season."

Illinois has reported nearly 2 million cases of coronavirus and 26,934 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, according to state data.

Over 41 million COVID tests have been administered across the state.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will mark the one-year anniversary at an 11:30 a.m. press conference that will be streamed on this page.

To schedule a vaccination appointment and find available locations near you, visit vaccines.gov.

Advertisement