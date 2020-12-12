Illinois reports 8,737 new COVID-19 cases, 127 additional deaths

article

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,737 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 127 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 841,688 cases, including 14,176 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 126,888 specimens for a total 11,713,184.

As of Friday night, 5,048 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,072 patients were in the ICU and 627 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 8.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 10.8%.