Illinois reports 8,828 new COVID-19 cases, 181 more deaths

Illinois health officials Thursday announced another 8,828 positive cases of COVID-19 and 181 additional deaths.

The new cases were among 92,015 sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health, lowering the state’s test-positivity rate to 8.4% from 8.5%.

The state has surpassed 12.1 million reported COVID-19 tests, according to officials.

As of Wednesday night, 4,751 people in Illinois were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 1,056 patients requiring intensive care and 575 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 879,428 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, officials said. The state’s death toll is now 14,835.