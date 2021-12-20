Illinois reports largest one-day increase in COVID cases this year

Moderna says its booster is effective against omicron as COVID-19 cases surge across the United States and the world.

On Monday, the World Health Organization Chief recommended canceling Christmas events because of the variant, saying it's better to celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later.

In Illinois, coronavirus cases just keep ticking higher and higher.

The DuPage County Health Department warned that cases and hospitalizations are rising. Right now, 233 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.

That number has doubled since Thanksgiving.

Additionally, the state saw its largest one day increase in cases this year on Monday.

IDPH is reporting 12,328 new COVID-19 cases. The state's seven-day test positivity rate rose to 7.1 percent

At O'Hare International Airport, it's business as usual with a lot of masks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci over the weekend said he doesn't see a time when masks won't be necessary on planes.

Doctors say it is still beneficial to get your shot or your booster, and it is effective against Omicron.

With Delta still soaring and the more contagious Omicron variant starting to rear its ugly head, some travelers are a tad nervous about flying. However, most say they have to trust that the protocols put in place will help them stay safe.

"Might switch around some holiday plans which is a bummer, but I feel like we are so used to it now..it's just a part of life," said one traveler, Natalie Lovell.

A doctor in Will County says they are seeing many cases connected to Thanksgiving get-togethers.

If you are planning a Christmas gathering, it's a good idea to just get everyone tested. Even at home rapid tests are a good option, if you can find them.

In some places, they are sold out.