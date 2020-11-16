Illinois reports over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

article

Illinois health officials Monday reported 11,632 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 37 additional deaths.

The latest cases were reported among 90,612 tests over the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide testing positivity rate is now at 12.5%.

Nineteen of the deaths announced Monday were reported in Cook County, health officials said.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 585,248 cases and 10,779 deaths have been reported in Illinois, health officials said.

As of last night, 5,581 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 were in the ICU and 514 were on ventilators.