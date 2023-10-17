Illinois residents, businesses affected by Israel-Gaza conflict receive tax relief

In response to the recent attacks in Israel and Gaza, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced tax relief measures for affected residents and businesses in the state.

These measures are aimed at providing assistance to those who have faced hardships due to the ongoing conflict.

Under this relief program, penalties and interest will be waived for those individuals and businesses who are unable to file tax returns or make payments on time.

To qualify for this relief, several criteria have been established:

Individuals whose primary residence is located in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza.

Businesses with their primary place of operation in these conflict-affected areas.

Individuals who have been killed, injured, or taken hostage as a direct result of the conflict.

Organizations and groups actively involved in providing assistance to the affected regions.

This tax relief initiative aims to alleviate financial burdens faced by those directly impacted by the Israel-Gaza conflict.