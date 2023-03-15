Illinois residents could be fined for driving with dogs on their laps under new proposed bill

Residents could be fined if they let their furry friends sit on their laps while they drive in Illinois under a new proposed bill.

A bill introduced last month by Illinois Rep. Jawaharial Williams would make it a petty offense to hold your dog, or any other animal, on your lap while driving.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

If HB2910 is signed into law, a person could be subject to a $50 fine for violating it.

The bill passed the transportation committee last week and has been put on the calendar for a second reading.