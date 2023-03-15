Illinois residents could be fined for driving with dogs on their laps under new proposed bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Residents could be fined if they let their furry friends sit on their laps while they drive in Illinois under a new proposed bill.
A bill introduced last month by Illinois Rep. Jawaharial Williams would make it a petty offense to hold your dog, or any other animal, on your lap while driving.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
If HB2910 is signed into law, a person could be subject to a $50 fine for violating it.
The bill passed the transportation committee last week and has been put on the calendar for a second reading.