Illinois restaurant owners push for federal money to save their businesses, jobs

Restaurant owners are pushing for federal money to save their businesses and millions of jobs.

On Monday, restaurant leaders delivered letters to Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, Governor JB Pritzker, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Specifically, they want $48 billion by this weekend.

Celebrity restaurant owner Rick Bayless joined Good Day Chicago this morning to talk about what might happen if there is no help.

"Everyone will tell you that during the last three or four months we've seen our business fall off drastically. And the only thing I can really trail it to is the omicron virus. And I have talked to every single restaurateur that I can find to ask them what they're going to do, or how they can survive, and there are so many of them right now that are telling me they won't be able to make it through the winter," Bayless said.

The local restaurant owners want the additional $48 billion in funding to go the 177,000 restaurants who did not get bailout grants last year. They say those restaurants provide about 2 million jobs.