Illinois SAFE-T Act: Cash bail elimination put on hold by state Supreme Court

A last-minute decision by the Illinois Supreme Court has sent the Attorney General's office scrambling.

The state Supreme Court has put a hold on the SAFE-T Act's most controversial part — the elimination of cash bail.

The high court took that action after a Kankakee County judge last week sided with state's attorneys from 65 Illinois counties who filed a lawsuit saying the elimination of cash bail is unconstitutional.

Lawmakers wanted to get rid of cash bail because they said it unfairly impacts and hurts poor people. But the state Supreme Court decided that having different pre-trial rules in different Illinois counties would create chaos. So, the justices put a hold on the no-cash bail provision until they could study it and make a ruling that would put everybody on a level playing field.

Legal analyst Karen Conti says that while the state Supreme Court said it would expedite its decision, it could take some time, especially if there are oral arguments in the case.

"My guess would be that it's going to be within a week or two. I think they do have to do some research. And remember, there's no precendent for this and courts act on precedent because we are the first state in the whole country that has gone to a no cash bail system the way our law has been drafted," Conti said.

Conti says no matter what the state Supreme Court decides, this could actually take months or even years to resolve because she believes whoever loses this case is going to appeal to the US Supreme Court — and there's a good chance the court will take up the case because it's very different from any other no cash bail provisions around the country.