Illinois school delays start after crash blocks entrances, officials say

The Brief A serious car crash blocked the entrances to South Middle School Wednesday morning. The Gavin School District announced a 3-hour delayed start, with buses and drop-off running later. Morning preschool and before-school activities were canceled.



A serious car crash blocking entrances to South Middle School in Ingleside led to a delayed start Wednesday morning, according to district officials.

What we know:

Gavin School District 37 said first responders were on the scene after a "major car accident" near the school at 25775 W Highway 134.

To ensure emergency vehicles had clear access, the district shifted to a 3-hour delayed start. That means buses and car drop-offs are running three hours later than usual. Dismissal times remain unchanged.

Students were asked to eat before arriving, since breakfast would not be served and lunch may be later than normal.

Morning preschool and before-school activities were canceled for the day.

Out-of-district transportation and midday shuttles were also running on the delayed schedule unless the provider notified otherwise.

Additionally, school staff were directed to follow the 3-hour delay unless told otherwise by supervisors.

What's next:

Families are being asked to avoid the South campus area until the delayed arrival window and to follow police directions in the area.

Parents should contact the school office if their child will be absent or significantly late because of the closure.

School officials also said they would update families if alternate entrances or traffic patterns were made available.