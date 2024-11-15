Suburban student allegedly threatened school shooting; charges pending against guardians

A suburban student was charged this week after allegedly making a school shooting threat.

The incident began on Wednesday when deputies responded to Fremont Middle School in unincorporated Mundelein for reports that a student had threatened a school shooting while riding the bus home after an altercation with other students.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student allegedly escalated the situation after arriving home by retrieving a firearm and initiating a video call with one of the students involved in the earlier dispute, during which they displayed the weapon.

Deputies went to the juvenile’s home and seized the shotgun shown in the video. An additional firearm and ammunition, stored inside a safe, were also discovered and confiscated.

The sheriff's office also sought and obtained a Firearm Restraining Order from the 19th Judicial Circuit Court.

The juvenile has been petitioned to juvenile court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.

Investigators also revealed that charges are pending against the juvenile's guardians.

The Illinois State Police have been notified regarding the Firearm Owner Identification Card (FOID) status of the adults living in the home.