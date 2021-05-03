Illinois seeing lack of interest in getting COVID-19 vaccine

As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to decrease, there are now some changes happening at the state's mass vaccination sites.

Health officials say the problem is not lack of supply, but lack of interest.

At the Lake County Fairgrounds, they opened up to walk-ins this past weekend with no appointment necessary. That is something that is happening across the state.

"We're the same as what we're seeing in major cities and counties across the nation, where we've seen a slow in demand, which has ensured we have the supply available for anyone that wants to be vaccinated," said Tamara Mahal, Chicago’s Chief of Vaccine Operations.

Chicago officials operate six mass vaccination sites, including the one outside the United Center. Right now, it’s a walk-up facility, which will close in a couple weeks and a drive-thru will open this weekend for the forseeable future.

So far, nurses at those Chicago sites have administered more than 370,000 doses and Mahal said the city doesn’t plan to change hours or staffing anytime soon due to decrease in demand.

In Will County, there are four county run mass vaccination sites. Health officials there say they will be reducing the days they are open at some sites due to decrease in demand.