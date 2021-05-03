United Center only giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week; drive-thru returning

In a few days, the United Center mass vaccination site will be administering COVID-19 shots via drive-thru.

But on Monday, new numbers show vaccination numbers are way down. So is it time to re-think mass vaccination sites?

The massive sites can cost up to $400,000 a day.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Starting this week, the United Center will only be using the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On Saturday, the city plans to bring back the site's drive-thru option. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be used in the drive-thru.

If popular, the drive-thru option could stay through June.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the state reported administering almost 17,000 doses of COVID vaccine. That is very low, but it did not include pharmacy totals.