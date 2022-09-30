Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin meets with members of Chicago's Puerto Rican community following Hurricane Fiona

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin met with members of Chicago's Puerto Rican community following the devastation left on the U.S. territory from Hurricane Fiona.

People on the island are working to get back on their feet after the Category 1 hurricane made landfall last week.

Though Hurricane Fiona was weaker in comparison to Hurricane Maria five years ago, the island was still left without power and water.

Durbin spoke Friday at the National Puerto Rican Museum.

The Illinois senator says money has been allocated to help restore the power grid in Puerto Rico from the damage five years ago, but still no major changes have been made.

President Joe Biden said this week that the people of Puerto Rico have not been forgotten.

Homeland Security approved a federal waiver this week for additional diesel to be shipped to Puerto Rico.