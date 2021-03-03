Expand / Collapse search

Illinois smokers eligible for COVID vaccine under Phase 1B Plus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Smokers in Illinois are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine under Phase 1B+, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

On Feb. 25, Phase 1B+ was launched, which expanded vaccine eligibility to people in Illinois with serious medical conditions, which included those who smoke. 

According to the CDC website, being "a current or former cigarette smoker increases your risk of severe illness from COVID-19."

In addition to smoking, the following is a list of eligible conditions under Phase 1B+:

  • cancer;
  • chronic kidney disease;
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD);
  • diabetes;
  • heart conditions;
  • immunosuppressed states from a solid organ transplant;
  • smoking;
  • obesity;
  • pregnancy;
  • pulmonary disease;
  • and sickle cell disease

The expansion now allows an additional 3.4 million people across Illinois to become eligible for the vaccine.

Some counties in Illinois have not yet expanded vaccines to those under Phase 1B+ due to supply issues. 