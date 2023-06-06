Illinois state budget: $20M would fund program to fight food deserts

In Illinois' proposed state budget, $20 million would fund a program to fight food deserts.

It is estimated that one in every four residents lives in a food desert, which equates to about 3.3 million people.

The grocery store initiative would assist independent grocers to open or expand grocery stores in underserved neighborhoods.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The measure also contains a dollar-store deterrent, where those who are eligible for grant money must carry a substantial variety of perishable foods.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

The state budget is one of 566 bills currently awaiting the governor's signature.