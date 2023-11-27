Illinois State Police say new online reporting tool is curbing violence

The Illinois State Police has had significant success with a web-based reporting tool introduced earlier this year, aimed at removing firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Known as the "Clear and Present Danger" report, the online tool allows local law enforcement, school administrators, or mental health workers to report individuals they identify as potential threats. The reporting process, accessible on the Illinois State Police website, has proven to be a crucial step in preventing potential tragedies.

From January through September of this year, the state has received over 10,000 reports through the Clear and Present Danger tool. The impact has been substantial, resulting in over 4,200 Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card revocations or application denials. Additionally, more than 4,900 individuals were found to be without a valid FOID card or had pending applications.

According to Brendan Kelly, the Director of the Illinois State Police, the process is efficient and proactive.

Each day, the ISP reviews approximately 30 Clear and Present Danger reports from across the state. Collaborating with local law enforcement, the ISP takes swift action to ensure that individuals with revoked FOID cards no longer have access to firearms.