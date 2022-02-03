Illinois State Police sued after trooper allegedly crashed into woman's vehicle, causing brain injury

A Wisconsin woman is suing the Illinois State Police after she suffered life-changing injuries in a crash.

Dramatic dashcam video from the trooper’s patrol vehicle shows the moment he allegedly hit the woman’s car going 40 miles per hour.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened in July 2021.

Angel Shipley-Hewer was on her way home to Wisconsin when she got a flat tire.

She exited I-294 near Oak Brook and pulled as far right as she could because there wasn’t a road shoulder.

She turned on her hazard lights as she waited for a tow truck to arrive.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"Not only was the state trooper exceeding the posted speed limit, he was actually accelerating as he bore down on Angel's vehicle. We know that there was no attempt to hit the brakes until less than half a second before this accident," said her attorney, Matthew Sims.

As a result of the crash, Shipley-Hewer’s attorney says she suffered a brain injury and can no longer work or take care of herself.

No citations were issued to the trooper.

Advertisement

The Illinois State Police say they cannot comment on pending litigation.