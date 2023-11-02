Illinois State Police take questions over assault weapons ban

The Illinois State Police held a hearing Thursday about the new assault weapons ban and its role in society.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the sale of and distribution of assault weapons and high capacity magazines in Illinois. It also requires some gun owners to register their weapons.

"The legislation is still under a legal challenge, as is other similar legislation in other states," said State Rep. Brad Halbrook (R-102nd). "What happens if it is declared unconstitutional and someone has already been punished?"

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law back in January.